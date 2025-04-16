Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- April 16, 2025

The Qatari Riyal (QAR) remains stable against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), holding steady at 77.05 PKR. This consistency reflects Qatar’s strong economic foundation, supported by its extensive hydrocarbon reserves and a dollar-pegged exchange rate.

The QAR’s reliability promotes a conducive environment for trade and investment between Qatar and Pakistan.

1 Qatari Riyal = 77.05 Pakistani Rupee

The steady exchange rate has major implications for both nations. Pakistani exporters, especially in textiles and agriculture, benefit from stable pricing, boosting their competitiveness in Qatar’s market and potentially increasing export revenues. Meanwhile, the predictability encourages investors and businesses exploring Pakistan’s expanding market, opening doors for partnerships and infrastructure investments.

For Pakistan, the stable Qatari Riyal-Pakistani Rupee rate ensures steady remittance flows from its sizable expatriate community in Qatar. With Middle Eastern remittances making up 55% of Pakistan’s total inflows in December 2024, the QAR’s firm value helps sustain this critical economic lifeline, supporting foreign exchange reserves and balance of payments.

However, a potential PKR depreciation could increase import costs for Qatari energy products, adversely affecting Pakistan’s trade balance. As both economies evolve, the QAR-PKR rate will serve as a key measure of their trade resilience. The dynamic between Qatar’s resource-backed stability and Pakistan’s emerging market potential will likely influence their economic partnership in the coming years.