Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- June 30, 2025

Doha, June 30, 2025 — The Qatari Riyal (QAR) is trading at 77.86 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, marking a slight increase from recent days and continuing its gradual upward trend in stable market conditions. This appreciation reflects Qatar’s steady economic outlook, driven by its robust energy sector.

The QAR has shown minor fluctuations this month, trading at 77.70 PKR on June 27, 77.87 PKR on June 25, and 77.82 PKR on June 23. Earlier in June, it appreciated from 77.72 PKR on June 14 and 77.39 PKR at the start of the month, indicating a consistent strengthening against the PKR over the past weeks.

1 QAR= 77.86 PKR

Currency Valuation Process

The QAR-PKR exchange rate is shaped by supply and demand dynamics in the foreign exchange market, influenced by factors like trade flows, remittances, and economic policies. The Qatari Riyal, pegged to the US dollar at 3.64 QAR per USD, benefits from Qatar’s strong export-driven economy. Conversely, the Pakistani Rupee, a floating currency, faces volatility due to inflation, political developments, and foreign reserve levels in Pakistan.

Impact on Pakistani Expatriates

For the over 125,000 Pakistani expatriates in Qatar, the stronger QAR enhances the value of remittances sent home. A 1,000 QAR remittance, worth 77,390 PKR earlier this month, now yields 77,860 PKR, an increase of 470 PKR. This boost aids families in Pakistan with expenses like education and healthcare. However, expatriates earning in PKR or holding PKR savings may face higher costs for goods and services in Qatar due to the stronger QAR.

Currency Overview

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), introduced in 1966, is Qatar’s official currency, denoted by QR or ر.ق. Pegged to the US dollar, it is managed by the Qatar Central Bank and widely used in the Gulf’s dynamic economy.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbolized by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948. Managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, its value fluctuates based on economic and geopolitical factors.

Analysts anticipate the QAR’s stability to persist unless significant global or regional economic shifts occur.