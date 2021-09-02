Qatar’s foreign minister says working with Turkey to reopen Kabul airport

DOHA: Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Thursday the Gulf state was talking with the Taliban and working with Turkey for potential technical support to restart operations in Kabul airport.

Sheikh Mohammed was speaking at a joint press conference with Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Doha.

Taliban prepare to reveal new Afghan government

Earlier today, it was reported Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers were preparing to unveil their new government as the economy teetered on the edge of collapse more than two weeks after they captured Kabul and brought a chaotic end to 20 years of war.

Taliban official Ahmadullah Muttaqi said on social media a ceremony was being prepared at the presidential palace in Kabul, while private broadcaster Tolo said an announcement on a new government was imminent.

The legitimacy of the new government in the eyes of international donors and investors will be crucial for the economy as the country battles drought and the ravages of a conflict that took the lives of an estimated 240,000 Afghans.

With Kabul airport closed, Afghans rush for the border

It was noted just Yesterday that crowds seeking to flee Afghanistan flocked to its borders while long queues formed at banks, as an administrative vacuum after the Taliban’s takeover left foreign donors unsure of how to respond to a looming humanitarian crisis.

Taliban focused on keeping banks, hospitals and government machinery running after the final withdrawal of US forces on Monday brought an end to a massive airlift of Afghans who had helped Western nations during the 20-year war.