KARACHI: An 18-month-old baby girl died after being sexually assaulted in Karachi’s Qayyumabad area, while police arrested a neighbour accused of the assault, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Abdul Manan, who is a juvenile. The suspect allegedly took the toddler from her home under the pretext of taking her for a walk. The child was returned to her family a short while later in a critical condition.

The victim was immediately rushed to hospital, where doctors found evidence of sexual assault, police said. Despite efforts to save her life, the girl succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Police said the suspect fled the area after the child was taken to hospital. However, acting swiftly on information received through a caller, Madadgar 15 police arrested the accused and handed him over to the concerned police station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

78 cops suspended after ASI arrested for sexually assaulting mentally ill girl in Lahore

Earlier, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Lahore Police was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 19-year-old mentally ill girl in the Ghaziabad area of Lahore.

According to police, the incident occurred after the victim left her home around 1:00 pm. When she did not return for several hours, her family began searching for her.

A local resident informed them that a police officer in plain clothes had taken the woman away on a motorcycle.

The victim later told her family that ASI Imran had taken her to another location and sexually assaulted her.

Following the incident, police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused officer.