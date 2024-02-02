Qudsia Ali recounts awkward fan encounter in public place

Showbiz starlet Qudsia Ali recounted a hilarious yet awkward encounter with a fan in a public place.

In her latest outing on ARY Zindagi’s talk show, ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, rising actor Qudsia Ali shared a recent interaction with a fan at a food festival, which quickly turned awkward when her mother interrupted.

“I was at this food festival recently, when a girl – in her mid-teens – came and was very affectionately meeting me, hugging and taking pictures. And amidst this, her mother interrupted asking ‘Who is she [Ali]?'” recalled the ‘Kuch Ankahi’ star, before bursting into laughter.

Ali shared that the lady later defended herself saying that she doesn’t watch too many dramas and doesn’t know many actors.

The celebrity added that often people know the actors by their faces and not off-screen names, whereas, several also ask for pictures only because everyone else is doing so, although they don’t even know them.

On the work front, Qudsia Ali is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s drama ‘Sukoon’, headlined by Sana Javed, Ahsan Khan, Sidra Niazi and Khaqan Shahnawaz.

Apart from Ali, the ensemble supporting cast of the play also features Laila Wasti, Usman Peerzada, Adnan Samad Khan, Asma Abbas and Ahsan Talish.

Helmed by the celebrated drama director Siraj-ul-Haque and written by Misbah Nausheen, ‘Sukoon’ airs every Wednesday and Thursday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

