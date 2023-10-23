Qudsia Ali turns heads with glam look

Showbiz starlet Qudsia Ali turned heads with her super-glam look in the latest set of pictures going viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday evening, Qudsia Ali broke the social media platform with her recent pictures, sporting an uber-glam look, probably for an outing.

The rising actor is seen in an emerald-coloured, long body-hugging dress, which she styled with tiny studs, a silver blingy bag and a matching pair of heels. She captioned the four-photo gallery simply with eyes emojis and a series of hashtags, while the song ‘Greedy’ by Canadian performer Tate McRae played in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Qudsia Ali (@qudsiaali)

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the now-viral post with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Qudsia Ali is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s drama ‘Sukoon’, headlined by Sana Javed, Ahsan Khan and Khaqan Shahnawaz.

Apart from Ali, the ensemble supporting cast of the play also features Sidra Niazi, Laila Wasti, Usman Peerzada, Adnan Samad Khan, Asma Abbas and Ahsan Talish.

Helmed by the celebrated drama director Siraj-ul-Haque and written by Misbah Nausheen, the serial is produced under Abdullah Seja’s production banner, iDream Entertainment.

‘Sukoon’ airs every Thursday and Friday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

