WATCH: Qudsia Ali aces SRK’s ‘Chaleya’ moves

Showbiz starlet Qudsia Ali aced the hook step of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan’s new song ‘Chaleya’ from his recently-released film ‘Jawan’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

‘Kuch Ankahi’ star absolutely ‘ate it all and left no crumbs’ while recreating the viral dance routine of the trending Bollywood song ‘Chaleya’, which captured the attention of the viewers for the simple yet smashing choreography and crackling chemistry of King Khan with his heroine Nayanthara.

Sharing the reel on her Instagram handle earlier this week, Qudsia Ali captioned it simply with the name of the track and a hearts eyes emoji followed by a series of hashtags.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Qudsia Ali (@qudsiaali)

The now-viral dance reel was watched by thousands of her fans on the gram, who showered their love for the celebrity in the form of likes and praised her smooth moves in the comments sections.

However, there was a certain section of social users who shamed Ali on the reel post.

On the work front, she was last seen in the star-studded play ‘Kuch Ankahi’ alongside an ensemble cast.

Moreover, Ali had also won acclaim for her performances in ‘Betiyaan’, ‘Aulaad’ and the historical film ‘Khel Khel Mein’.

Qudsia Ali looks unrecognizable in ‘Barbie’ avatar: See pictures, reel