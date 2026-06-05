Queen Camilla has paid tribute to King Charles II while attending the annual Founder’s Day celebrations at the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

The Queen – who was serving as Reviewing Officer at the historic event honoring generations of Chelsea Pensioners – was welcomed on arrival at Cadogan Court by the Governor and Lady Bradshaw before making a visit to the Margaret Thatcher Infirmary.

She spent time with Pensioners unable to attend the outdoor parade, as well as the medical staff and carers supporting them.

Camilla later took her position on the dais to observe the ceremonial proceedings, receiving a Royal Salute before inspecting the parade and watching the March Past and Royal Hospital Collect.

Addressing attendees, the Queen reflected on the enduring legacy of King Charles, who founded the Royal Hospital in 1682 as “a place of refuge and shelter” for soldiers affected by age or war. She noted that this original purpose remains visible today through her visits and interactions with residents.

Traditionally held around 29 May, the date marks both the monarch’s birthday and his legendary escape following the Battle of Worcester, when he evaded capture by concealing himself in an oak tree.