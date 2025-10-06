Queen Camilla in deep sorrow after horrific loved one loss

The circle of Queen Camilla has been harshly hit as she met with the tragic and unexpected loss of Dame Jilly Cooper, one of Queen Camilla’s dearest friends and a distinguished literary contributor.

The tragic news was later confirmed by the royal expert Rebecca English on October 6, 2025, as Queen Camilla’s closest one left this mortal place horrifically.

The 88-year-old renowned writer Cooper’s tragic death arrives just a month after she met the Queen Consort of the United Kingdom at the Queen’s Reading Room Festival.

The 78-year-old Queen Camilla paid heartfelt homage to her closest pal, honoring her memory with warmth and affection after her tragic loss.

The death confirmation news additionally led Camilla to share a touching message showing her deep grief over the loss of her close one and also conveyed her and King Charles’s thoughts and sympathies to Cooper’s family.

Read More: Queen Camilla ‘testing’ King Charles’ patience with unexpected demand

“I was so saddened to learn of Dame Jilly’s death last night. Very few writers get to be a legend in their own lifetime, but Jilly was one, creating a whole new genre of literature and making it her own through a career that spanned over five decades,” the monarch wrote.

“In person she was a wonderfully witty and compassionate friend to me and so many and it was a particular pleasure to see her just a few weeks ago at my Queen’s Reading Room Festival where she was, as ever, a star of the show,” the queen added.

Continuing, “I join my husband The King in sending our thoughts and sympathies to all her family. And may her hereafter be filled with impossibly handsome men and devoted dogs. Camilla R.”

Earlier this month, Queen Camilla’s son Tom Parker Bowles has finally spoken out on ongoing speculations about him joining Strictly Come Dancing.

During his recent appearance on Alan Titchmarsh’s programme Love Your Weekend alongside model Twiggy Lawson, the 50-year-old food writer was asked about the swirling rumours.