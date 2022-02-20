Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19 with “mild” symptoms. The Queen would continue minor affairs at Windsor Castle residence, said a statement by the Palace.

“Buckingham Palace confirm that the queen has today tested positive for COVID,” a statement from the palace said.

The Queen’s eldest son Prince Charles had also tested positive for Covid-19 two days after meeting with her mother on Feb 10. But, no information about the Queen’s Covid-19 tests was issued.

According to the statement, last week the Queen had complained to one of her attendees about some stiffness. She was also captured using a walking stick.

“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week,” it said.

The statement added that the Queen would continue to receive medical attention and will follow all recommended guidelines.

Read More: Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter shares unseen photos of son

“It is understood some cases have also been diagnosed among the Windsor Castle team” reported Britain´s Press Association.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not issued any comment on the issue, but his health secretary tweeted saying “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a quick recovery.”

Leader of the opposition Labour party Keir Starmer has also tweeted his best wishes for a speedy recovery of the Queen.

After the death of his husband Philip, the Queen has spent much of the coronavirus pandemic at Windsor Castle, with a reduced number of household staff. She also sat alone at his husband’s funeral, respecting the government’s rules on Covid-19 distancing.

Read More: UK PM Boris Johnson’s office apologises to Queen

Comments