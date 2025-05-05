Why did Queen Elizabeth always wear bright colours?

The member of British royal family Princess Eugenie shared a touching explanation about why her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, was always seen in bright colours throughout her reign.

Speaking on the Lessons from Our Mothers podcast, Eugenie spoke about the late monarch’s belief in being seen by the public.

“She always wore colour,” Princess Eugenie explained. “I remember seeing pictures of her wearing every colour of the rainbow, and that’s because she really believed that you needed to see her.”

Queen Elizabeth, who passed away in 2022 at the age of 96, often stood out in bold outfits during Royal Family events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lessons From Our Mothers (@lessonsfromourmothers)



Princess Eugenie said the most important lesson she learned from Queen Elizabeth was about commitment. “She taught me how you show up for people, your work, and your charities,” she said. “She was a symbol of hope, dedication, and duty.”

The royal family member added that Queen Elizabeth always kept her promises. “If she said she was going to do something, she showed up and gave her best.

She led by example.” Eugenie also said she often asks herself, “What would Granny do?” when facing difficult decisions.

Read More: Meghan Markle’s family post seen as a ‘defiant’ gesture by royal sources

Princess Eugenie, along with her sister Princess Beatrice, fondly remembers their grandmother. “When Granny was alive, I shared her with the world,” she said. “But when she died, I felt closer to her than ever.”

She praised Queen Elizabeth for her smile, wit, and kindness. “She could disarm a room with her humour,” Eugenie said. “She really did show up all the time, something rare in today’s world.”

The royal family continues to honour Queen Elizabeth’s legacy. Eugenie and Beatrice also spoke about how their mother, Sarah Ferguson, raised them to give back through charity work, a value Queen Elizabeth strongly supported.

In total, Queen Elizabeth’s choice of bright clothing was not just about style—it was a message of presence, duty, and visibility for the entire Royal Family and the people she served.