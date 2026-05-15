Queen Margrethe of Denmark hospitalized with heart health issues

Queen Margrethe of Denmark has been admitted to the hospital for observation and further examinations related to heart health concerns, the Danish Royal House confirmed on Thursday, May 14.

In an official statement, the palace said the 86-year-old former monarch was admitted to Rigshospitalet earlier in the day and would remain hospitalized over the weekend.

“Queen Margrethe will be hospitalized over the weekend for observation and further examinations,” the statement continued. “Her Majesty is tired but in good spirits.”

The Royal House added that further updates would be provided when more information becomes available.

The hospitalization marks the latest health challenge for Queen Margrethe, who made headlines around the world in January 2024 when she unexpectedly abdicated the Danish throne after 52 years as monarch.

Her decision made history, as she became the first Danish sovereign in nearly 900 years to voluntarily step down from the throne.

Following her abdication, her eldest son ascended to the throne as King Frederik X, while his wife became Queen Mary. Despite stepping down, Margrethe retained her royal title and continues to be styled as Her Majesty.

In her New Year’s Eve speech announcing the abdication in 2023, Queen Margrethe revealed that ongoing health concerns played a major role in her decision.

Following the abdication, the former queen continued participating in select public engagements but faced additional health setbacks throughout 2024, including a hospitalization after a fall and another illness related to a cold.