Preliminary report on Quetta blast presented in high-level meeting

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi in a meeting on Sunday reviewed the situation created after the suicide attack in Quetta railway station.

Both leaders expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs in the Quetta blast and said that the war against terrorism is the war of every Pakistani citizen.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi while talking to the chief minister said that the federal government will provide all-out support for maintaining peace and the complete eradication of terrorism from the province.

Speaking on this occasion, the Balochistan chief minister said that more efforts are being taken to ensure law and order situation, and reiterated that a handful of elements are involved in terrorist activities in the province which would be rooted out in every way.

Read More: Train operations suspended from Quetta due to security concerns

Later, Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over a high-level meeting on the law and order situation in Balochistan at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. The preliminary report of the Quetta blast was presented in the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that decisive steps would be taken with full force to crush the terrorists and intelligence-based operations would be expanded to thwart the nefarious designs of anti-state elements.

Addressing the meeting, Mohsin Naqvi said that the federal government would provide all possible support to the Balochistan government to deal with terrorism. He also announced to provide resources to Balochistan on a priority basis.

He said that measures would be taken to provide trainings and strengthen the professional capabilities of Police, CTD, Levies and other forces of Balochistan to effectively deal with the menace of terrorism.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the professional capabilities of Levies, Police and CTD would be strengthened and developed on modern lines with the support of the federal government.

He expressed the government’s resolve to defeat enemies who want to weaken Pakistan by furthering their nefarious designs.

Sarfraz Bugti vowed to root out the menace of terrorism and ensure peace in the province.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Shahab Ali Shah, IG Police Balochistan, Moazzam Jah Ansari and other high officials including Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat also attended the meeting.