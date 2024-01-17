Quetta bomb blast leaves eight injured, including children

QUETTA: As many as eight individuals including children got injured in a bomb blast that occurred near a hospital in Quetta, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The police officials claimed that a total of three underage children, a policeman, and pedestrians were among the injured individuals in the Quetta bomb blast, while a bomb disposal squad is called after cordoning off the area.

The rescue officials are shifting the injured individuals to the civil hospital for immediate medical assistance.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan strongly condemns the bomb blast in Quetta, which inflicted harm and injuries on innocent civilians, including children.

The Chief Minister assures that the culprits involved in this act will be brought to justice.

Last week, two individuals sustained injuries in a bomb blast that occurred in Utman Khel, a subdivision located in Bajaur District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to the initial reports, a bomb blast was reported from Bajaur district leaving two individuals injured including a woman.

Meanwhile, the rescue officials shifted the injured to the nearby hospital where the doctors termed their condition, out of danger.