Quetta Child Kidnapping Case: Musawir Khan Kakar’s body found after 8 months

QUETTA: In a tragic development, the body of Musawir Khan Kakar, a child who was kidnapped eight months ago from Quetta, has been found, police confirmed on Friday.

According to DIG Balochistan Aitzaz Ahmed Goraya, the body was recovered from the Dasht area. “A DNA test confirmed the remains were of Musawir Khan Kakar, and the body has been handed over to the grieving family”, he said.

DIG Goraya stated that a proscribed militant group was involved in the abduction and murder of the child, which had demanded a ransom of $12 million from the victim’s family.

He added that reports had emerged of infighting among banned outfits in the area, and it is unclear whether the child was killed during one such clash.

“The case has not been closed, and the search for the culprits involved in the heinous crime is ongoing,” said DIG Goraya.

Spokesperson for the Balochistan Government, Shahid Rind, expressed deep regret over the failure to safely recover the child despite extensive efforts. “The child’s parents fully cooperated with the authorities throughout the investigation,” he added.

Read More: SC constitutional court hears Quetta child kidnapping case

Last year, a complete strike was observed across Quetta as protests intensified over the kidnapping of a 10-year-old boy, Musawir, in Quetta.

The strike, called by political parties, transporters, and traders, aimed to pressure the government to recover the missing child.

Protesters urged the government to step up efforts for the child’s recovery and warned of intensifying their protests if no progress is made.

The Supreme Court constitutional bench had also reviewed a report in chamber in the case. The IG Police had briefed the court in chamber. “This case could not be given more publicity as it will pose threat to the life of the abducted child,” the bench had elaborated.