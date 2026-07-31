QUETTA: At least 34 miners were killed after an explosion ripped through a private coal mine in the Spin Karez area of Quetta, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said on Friday.

The blast – suspected to have been caused by a buildup of methane gas – triggered a massive rescue operation that continued through the night as emergency teams searched for the remaining trapped miners.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), 41 miners were inside the mine at the time of the explosion, and 34 bodies have been recovered.

“The joint rescue operation is still underway to locate and recover the remaining trapped miners,” it added.

Officials said the explosion was so powerful that a large section of the mine collapsed, burying dozens of miners working nearly 2,500 to 3,000 feet underground.

Chief Inspector of Mines Muhammad Atif said the blast also severely damaged an alternate ventilation shaft used to supply air and oxygen to the mine, making rescue operations extremely difficult.

Most of the deceased miners belonged to Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Officials said the bodies of 11 victims had already been dispatched to their native areas after legal formalities and identification at Civil Hospital Quetta.

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Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti took notice of the tragedy and directed the Mines and Minerals Department to submit an immediate report.

He ordered a transparent inquiry into the incident to determine its causes and identify those responsible, with the aim of preventing similar accidents in the future.

Balochistan Minister for Mines and Minerals Shoaib Nosherwani expressed condolences to the families of the victims and announced financial assistance of Rs500,000 for the family of each deceased miner and Rs300,000 for every injured worker.

Mining accidents are common in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan, where labour rights groups have repeatedly called for stronger enforcement of mining regulations.