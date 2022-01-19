Quetta court hands over three arrested women to parents

QUETTA: The court of judicial magistrate Quetta handed over three arrested girls by the Quetta police to their parents, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A video of Quetta police manhandling women and pushing them into a police van went viral on the internet.

The arrested girls were presented in the court of the judicial magistrate Quetta, who ordered them to hand over the girls to their parents.

SHO Quaidabad and a policeman remain suspended on the orders of Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, who took notice of the matter on Tuesday.

Read more: Police officials suspended for manhandling women in Quetta

Taking action on CM orders, Quetta Deputy Inspector General Fida Hussain has suspended two police officers, Sub-Inspector Abdul Naveed and Gunman Ghulam Raza for mistreating women in a public place.

The video, available with ARY News, shows police officers assaulting women while forcing them into a parked police mobile.

Legal proceedings against the cops are underway.

Comments