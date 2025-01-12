Sanjdi coal mine death toll jumps to eight

QUETTA: Rescue teams have retrieved two more bodies from the Sanjdi coal mine, Quetta, who were trapped after an explosion caused by methane gas.

As per details, a rescue operation conducted by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) is underway. With the two more bodies retrieved from the Sanjdi mine, the death toll has jumped to 8, with four more still trapped.

Rescue teams have cleared debris to a depth of 4,000 feet to access the area. The incident took place on Thursday when 12 miners were trapped following an explosion that led to the collapse of a coal mine located near Quetta.

Earlier in Harnai, at least one coal miner died while two others trapped in Shahrag coal mine in Balochistan.

As per details, the incident occurred due to landslide and resulted in the death of one coal miner in Harnai.

The rescue sources said that the dead body was taken out from the coal mine.