Quetta-Taftan railway track restored – Railway Ministry

The Railway ministry has told that the Quetta-Taftan international railway track has been restored after repair from flood and rain damage, ARY News reported.

The Quetta-Taftan track was unoperational since July 29 due to heavy rainfall and flooding in the country. The track has been restored after special orders by railway minister Khwaja Saad Rafique.

Pakistan railways have suffered huge infrastructural damage due to heavy rainfall and flooding in the country.

On September 23, the CEO of Railways told the National assembly’s Railway Committee that the department has suffered infrastructural damages of Rs500 billion amid devastating floods in the country.

‘Looks like our tracks are under the ocean at multiple locations,’ CEO Farrukh Taimoor.

CEO Railways Farrukh Taimoor briefed the Railway Committee of the National Assembly about damages caused to the infrastructure. Railways have suffered damage of over Rs500 billion, Farrukh told.

He told that at certain locations their repair teams were met with flooding while they were working. The department does not have enough funds to pay employees’ salaries, he added.

The CEO added that the suspension of train operations at multiple routes has caused damage of Rs7 billion. Nevertheless, they have not halted the whole operation and operating on the remaining functional tracks, he added.

