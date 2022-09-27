Quetta: Three brothers shot dead in firing over car

QUETTA: Three brothers including a 10-year-old boy were killed in firing by unknown armed men near Railway Colony in Quetta, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the incident took place near Railway Colony in Quetta where unknown persons opened fire on a car, as a result of which three people died on the spot.

As soon as the incident was reported, a heavy police force reached there and collected evidence from the scene, while the bodies were shifted to the hospital.

Police say that the three persons are siblings including a 10-year-old boy. The deceased are the sons of Dr. Nasir Achakzai and they were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony when they were fired upon near Railway Colony.

Police say that they have started searching for the accused and they will be arrested soon.

