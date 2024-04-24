33.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
- Advertisement -

Three cops injured as DPO’s vehicle overturned near Quetta

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

QUETTA: In a tragic incident, at least three cops were injured as the vehicle of a District Police Officer (DPO) overturned near Saryab Road Faizabad, Quetta, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred at Quetta’s Saryab Road Faizabad where the police vehicle overturned while saving a motorcyclist.

The incident left three cops including the DPO’s gunman Sorab and motorcyclist sustained injuries whereas District Police Officer (DPO) Babar Mashatq remained safe.

In a separate incident this week, a police vehicle narrowly escaped an attempted explosive blast attack in Torka Bazaar Bannu.

As per details, DPO Ziauddin Ahmed said that an explosive device planted by unknown assailants detonated before the vehicle arrived.

Read more: Police vehicle escapes bomb blast in Bannu

The device was planted near Akhoondan Sorani in Torka Bazaar, but it exploded before the police vehicle reached the spot, foiling chances of any potential damage or casualties, no damage or injuries were reported in the incident.

In another incident, at least three police personnel injured in a Hand grenade attack on a police vehicle in Sachal area of Karachi.

As per details, the SSP said that a hand grenade cracker was allegedly hurled at a police vehicle in Sachal Karachi which left three police personnel injured, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.