Three cops injured as DPO’s vehicle overturned near Quetta

QUETTA: In a tragic incident, at least three cops were injured as the vehicle of a District Police Officer (DPO) overturned near Saryab Road Faizabad, Quetta, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred at Quetta’s Saryab Road Faizabad where the police vehicle overturned while saving a motorcyclist.

The incident left three cops including the DPO’s gunman Sorab and motorcyclist sustained injuries whereas District Police Officer (DPO) Babar Mashatq remained safe.

In a separate incident this week, a police vehicle narrowly escaped an attempted explosive blast attack in Torka Bazaar Bannu.

As per details, DPO Ziauddin Ahmed said that an explosive device planted by unknown assailants detonated before the vehicle arrived.

The device was planted near Akhoondan Sorani in Torka Bazaar, but it exploded before the police vehicle reached the spot, foiling chances of any potential damage or casualties, no damage or injuries were reported in the incident.

In another incident, at least three police personnel injured in a Hand grenade attack on a police vehicle in Sachal area of Karachi.

As per details, the SSP said that a hand grenade cracker was allegedly hurled at a police vehicle in Sachal Karachi which left three police personnel injured, no loss of life was reported in the incident.