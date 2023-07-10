Quetta: Two killed in attack on Federal Minister Israr Tareen’s vehicle

QUETTA: Two killed and one pedestrian injured in an attack on Federal Minister for Defence Production Israr Tareen’s vehicle at Pishin stop Quetta, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials said that unknown assailants on a motorcycle who were wearing helmets opened firing on Israr Tareen’s vehicle.

They further said that the federal minister was not in his vehicle when the assailants opened firing but two people were killed on the spot and one pedestrian sustained injuries as a result.

Earlier on July 1, a cop sustained injuries in a grenade attack on the Civil Line police station in Quetta on Saturday.

Read more: Cop injured in a grenade attack on Quetta police station

Unidentified assailants hurled a hand grenade at the Civil Line police station in Quetta on the third day of Eidul Azha and fled from the scene.

As per details, unidentified persons on a motorcycle hurled the grenade from Benazir bridge which blew near the main gate of the police station.

CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced, showing the attacker hurling a hand grenade. After the incident, police cordoned off the whole area and started a search operation to arrest the culprits.

A heavy contingent of police, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) rushed to the scene, whereas, Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was also summoned.

The wounded cop was identified as Abdus Saboor Achakzai who was immediately shifted to the Civil Hospital for medical assistance.