Quetta video scandal: Medical test of woman complainant ‘confirms rape’

QUETTA: In a major development in the Quetta video scandal involving Hidayat Khliji, a medical examination of a woman complainant has confirmed that she has been raped, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, a woman who leveled rape allegations against Hidayat Khilji underwent a medical examination at the Bolan Hospital in Quetta.

“The initial report has found that the woman has been raped,” they said adding that the authorities have also acquired a sample of Hidayat Khilji to match it with the complainant’s sample.

Adviser to Balochistan Chief Minister on Home Mir Zia Ullah Langau Saturday said that they were taking all-out measures to bring back allegedly abducted girls from Afghanistan to solve the remaining links in the Quetta video scandal involving Hidayat Khilji.

While giving an update to the media on the video scandal after a provincial government meeting, Zia Ullah Langau said that they would not spare the suspects in the case as their acts had put a stain on the traditions of Balochistan, where women are hugely respected.

Moreover, police in the provincial capital of Balochistan, Quetta, conducted raids to arrest a third suspect in the video scandal involving Hidayat Khilji, who is blamed for abducting and filming obscene videos of girls.

Two suspects including Hidayat Khilji are already in custody and have been remanded by a local court for 14 days. They said that the videos have been sent to a forensic lab in Lahore as they await a report on their authenticity.

