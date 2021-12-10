Obscene videos of girls recovered from Hidayat sent for forensic analysis

QUETTA: Police in the provincial capital of Balochistan, Quetta, have conducted raids to arrest a third suspect in the video scandal involving Hidayat Khilji, who is blamed for abducting and filming obscene videos of girls, ARY NEWS reported.

Two suspects including Hidayat Khilji are already in custody and have been remanded by a local court for 14 days. “An extension in remand will be pleaded before the court,” the police said adding that they have recovered obscene videos from his possession.

They said that the videos have been sent to a forensic lab in Lahore as they await a report on their authenticity.

Police on Thursday announced to arrest two suspects including Hidayat Khilji for their alleged role in abducting, and filming obscene videos of two girls in Quetta.

Addressing a presser in Quetta, DIG Police said that a woman filed a complaint with the police regarding the abduction of her two daughters.

“The woman blamed that Hidayat Khilji and his brother Khalil abducted them,” he said adding that obscene videos and pictures of the two girls were shared on different platforms.

The arrest of Hidayat Khilji was reported on October 03 after police claimed to have arrested the head of a gang involved in blackmailing girls after raping and filming their obscene videos.

Police claimed that the accused raped the girls after luring them into the trap by offering jobs. They revealed that the girls were intoxicated by the accused before raping them.

