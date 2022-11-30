Viral crew ‘Quick Style’ matches steps with Mahira Khan

The viral dancing sensations, Norwegian dance crew ‘Quick Style’ shake a leg with Pakistani diva Mahira Khan.

In their nationwide tour to the country, the global dancing sensations ‘Quick Style’ has collaborated with our very own superstar Mahira Khan. The video, jointly posted by performers on respective social media handles, sees the ‘Ho Mann Jahaan’ star teaching hip-hop boys some classical dance.

The celebrities performed on Khan’s superhit track ‘Morey Saiyaan’ from her blockbuster film ‘Parey Hut Love’ (2019), sung by ace singer Zeb Bangash. While the Malik brothers – Bilal and Suleman – looked confused about the graceful steps demonstrated by the A-list actor, fellow members Nasir and Yasin tried their best efforts to match the beat.

The clip is now viral on social media and drew an immense amount of love for Khan and Norwegian dancers from social users.

For the unversed, the viral dance crew landed in the city of lights last week, following the massive success of the first-ever live concert by ‘Coke Studio’ in Dubai. The musical franchise continued their creative collaboration with the group, of whom twin brothers Bilal and Suleman Malik are Norwegian-Pakistanis, for a nationwide tour.

During their tour, the founding members of the group including the Malik brothers along with Nasir Siri Khan and Yasin Tatby are visiting the iconic locations of Pakistan, in addition to academic and art institutions. read more

