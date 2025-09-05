Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack at Deosai National Park

SKARDU: Renowned Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch was injured in a bear attack while camping in Deosai National Park, Gilgit-Baltistan.

The incident occurred in the Bara Pani area, a region known for active wildlife including brown bears and snow leopards. According to officials, Quratulain Balouch was privately camping in a restricted area when she was attacked by a brown bear.

Faizullah Faraq, spokesperson for the Gilgit-Baltistan government, confirmed the incident and said that the singer was rescued in injured condition and shifted to a hospital in Skardu, where she is currently receiving medical treatment. Hospital sources say she sustained injuries on both hands, with claw and bite marks visible, but her condition is not life-threatening.

Regional Forest Officer (RFO) Nooruddin also confirmed the attack, stating that Quratulain Balouch was camping in an area where brown bears are frequently seen. He added that despite designated and safe zones for camping, some tourists violate restrictions and venture into dangerous areas.

Following the incident, the Gilgit-Baltistan Wildlife Department has imposed a two-month ban on private camping in Deosai National Park during September and October, citing concerns over increasing wildlife-human conflict. Only government-approved hotels and rest houses are exempt from this ban.

“The aim is to protect both human lives and wildlife,” said RFO Nooruddin. “Tourists must follow safety protocols to prevent such incidents.”

Read More: Watch: Six lions rescued from floodwaters near Ravi River