Qureshi asks govt to accept resignations of remaining PTI MNAs

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has slammed the National Assembly speaker for accepting the resignations of 35 party’s MNA, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Exclusively talking to ARY News program Bakhabar Savera, the former federal minister took a dig at Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, asking him to denotify 125 PTI lawmakers rather than 35.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), claiming that PTI members were de-notified in order to shorten the run-off. “The prompt denotification of PTI MNAs proves ECP-NA speaker nexus.”

The move of ECP has mocked democracy in the country, he added.

Continuing to take a jibe at his political opponents PTI leader claimed that PDM parties are afraid of facing the masses and running away from elections. “We have a one-point agenda on holding elections in the country.”

Read more: RANA SANAULLAH SAYS ‘DENOTIFICATION OF PTI MNAS TO REDUCE POLITICAL TURMOIL’

Lambasting the government over the economic situation, Shah Mahmood Qureshi lamented that the PDM-led government was not concerned about the poor people, adding that today the country was witnessing the closure of the industries and there was chaos everywhere.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has denotified more Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the NA speaker accepted their resignations.

In July last year, NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MNAs.

Comments