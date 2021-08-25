Qureshi lands in Dushanbe to mark CA tour amid evolving Afghan situation

ISLAMABAD: Having embarked on a series of visits across the Central Asian region in the backdrop of the developing Afghanistan situation post-Taliban takeover, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has Wednesday arrived in Tajikistan capital Dushanbe, ARY News reported.

Foreign Minister Qureshi will hold a meeting with Sirojiddin Muhriddin, his Tajik counterpart, and later today call on President Emomali Rahmon as well.

In the first stage of these meetings in Tajikistan, the two sides are set to deliberate over the evolving situation in Afghanistan, while discussing bilateral relations as well.

Earlier, the foreign ministry Twitter handle posted a brochure of FM’s agenda of the CAR visits.

This tour the foreign minister has undertaken for the four Central Asia countries including Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran, has been designed on the special directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It is aimed at holding huddles with the neighboring countries to think and work out a joint strategy that should serve to tackle the challenges faced by the region in the wake of the US pullout of Afghanistan and the evolving situation.

Foreign Minister’s visit to the four countries at this point comes with special significance in terms of efforts to establish lasting peace in Afghanistan and furthering regional ties.