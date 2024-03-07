R Madhavan did not expect THIS while filming ‘Shaitaan’

Bollywood actor R. Madhavan opened up about playing the villain in the upcoming film ‘Shaitaan‘ which also stars Ajay Devgn and Jyothika Saravanan in leading roles.

R. Madhavan plays a mysterious individual who takes refuge in Ajay Devgn and Jyothika Saravanan’s house and begins terrorizing their family. The antagonist casts black magic on their daughter, played by Janki Bodiwala, and hypnotizes her.

He then uses her as a weapon to terrorize the family.

The film, directed by Vikas Bahl, is a Hindi remake of Gujarati film ‘Vash‘. It is expected to be released on March 9, 2024.

The trailer was released and it received praise for its suspenseful themes and acting by the cast.

A report by India news agency quoted R. Madhavan saying in an interview that he was surprised by the positive reviews and didn’t expect this level of appreciation. He added that producer Kumar Mangat Pathak briefed him about ‘Shaitaan‘ when he was filming a Tamil movie in Chennai.

The actor said he initially thought he was going to play a father’s role in the thriller.

“I thought I was offered the father’s role,” he was quoted saying in the report. “That’s when Kumar Ji said, ‘Before you say anything, we want you to play the Villain’. I was quite stunned, and I was amazed that Ajay sir would want to give that role to me.

“I see the intelligence behind it now. I hope I’ve done justice to it, but looking at the response so far, we are all very elated, and I hope that we live up to the expectation.”

He jokingly said that people’s perception about him changed when they saw his character in the trailer.

“They are looking at me very strangely nowadays. In fact, a lot of my fans have said, ‘We know that after watching ‘Shaitaan’, we’ll have to watch ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ and my other romantic films a couple of times to get rid of the acidity, I believe… but I am very nervous at the same time because this is something I’ve never done before,” he said.

He added, “This level of evilness is something I did not expect to portray, and I am hoping that it sticks.”