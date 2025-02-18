R. Madhavan told to ‘behave his age’

Seasoned actor R Madhavan revealed his wife Sarita Birje has started telling the 54-year-old to ‘behave his age’.

In a new interview with a Middle Eastern publication, R Madhavan, who has been married to Sarita Birje since 1999, even before his Bollywood debut in ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ (2001), shared that his wife finds the attention of the actor’s female fans overwhelming and tells him to act his age.

When asked about his wife’s reaction to his massive female fan following and if it ever made her uneasy, the ‘3 Idiots’ actor candidly admitted, “She must have as I became a proper film actor after getting married.”

“By the time Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein [was] released, I was already married. So, she grew up seeing me receive this adulation,” Madhavan continued to share. “Also, she is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. Her knees start knocking and she melts when she sees him. So, she understands what girls go through when they see an idol of theirs. Hence, she’s been very accommodating.”

However, he confessed, “Sometimes, I can feel her thinking, ‘Isn’t this becoming a bit too much?’ Now, she has also begun telling me to stop posting all these photos on Instagram and to start behaving my age.”

“But I don’t think she’s jealous. I think she’s right too and wants me to behave in an age-appropriate manner,” the actor maintained.

Notably, Madhavan met his wife, Birje, at one of the communication and public speaking workshops he conducted in 1991. The couple dated for several years before getting married in 1999. They share a son, Vedaant, 20, who is an international swimmer and a gold medallist.