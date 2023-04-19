Rabab Hashim blessed with a baby girl

Congratulations are in store for actress Rabab Hashim and her husband Sohaib Shamshad as they were blessed with a baby girl.

The actress announced the arrival of her “little munchkin” Myesha Sohaib Ali on the social media application Instagram. She shared the family pictures on the visual-sharing platform.

“The last few days of Ramadan have been full of blessings for us,” she stated. “Our little munchkin, Myesha Sohaib Ali has arrived and filled our world with love, joy and endless blessings Alhamdulillah! Please remember us in your prayers. Sending you all love and good energy!”

It is pertinent to mention that the couple tied the knot on November 27, 2020.

The wedding was a full, three-event affair, with the traditional mayun, mehndi, and nikkah ceremony, with her stealing the spotlight for a good week throughout her wedding thanks to her gorgeous wedding looks! She sure made a stunning, blushing bride.

Rabab Hashim is known for her work in serials ‘Tumse Mil Kay‘ and ‘Tumhare Hain‘ along with the short film ‘Saiyaan Motor Wale‘.

