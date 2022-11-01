Rabab Hashim lives out her ‘Hogwarts’ dream: Pictures inside

The latest pictures of showbiz actor Rabab Hashim from her real-life ‘Harry Potter’ moment are viral on social media.

The ‘Angna’ actor took to her official handle on the photo and video sharing social application, Monday, and posted pictures from her visit to the popular Harry Potter-themed souvenir shop, Platform 9 3/4.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“Hogwarts here I come,” Rabab Hashim wrote in the caption of the viral three-picture gallery on the gram with a series of emojis. The celebrity is seen in all-black attire, comprising of tights and a long coat paired with matching boots. She added the iconic Gryffindor scarf from the wizarding world and held dumbledore’s wand while posing with trunks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rabab Hashim (@abbiehashim)

The Instagram post was well received by thousands of her followers and received numerous likes and admiring comments for the actor from social users.

Have a look at the comments section of the post. Childhood memories ❤️

My dream place😍

You pretty ❤️❤️

Superb.you remind me the era 👏👏👏

This 🥺🥺🥺😍😍

I am Potter head too

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rabab Hashim (@abbiehashim)

On the professional front, Rabab Hashim was last seen in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Angna’, where she essayed the lead role of Eshaal. The stellar star cast of the drama included Javed Sheikh, Atiqa Odho, Areeba Habib, Ali Abbas, Azfar Rehman, Laiba Khan, Rubina Ashraf, and Gul-e-Rana among others.

Also read: Actor Rabab Hashim share picture with husband

Comments