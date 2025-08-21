SUPARCO predicts Rabi-ul-Awwal moon 2025 date

Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has predicted Rabi-ul-Awwal moon 2025 sighting date, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The sighting will mark the beginning of the Islamic month in which Muslims celebrate the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

According to SUPARCO, the moon marking the beginning of Rabi-ul-Awwal 1447 Hijri is expected to be born on August 23 at 11:06 AM.

By the evening of August 24, the moon will be 32 hours and 13 minutes old, increasing the likelihood of it being visible, a SUPARCO spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that in coastal regions, there will be a 45-minute interval between sunset and moonset — a favorable condition for moon sighting.

Based on astronomical data, there are strong chances of the new moon being sighted on the evening of August 24.

Read more: Sindh govt notifies public holiday on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal

If the moon is sighted, the first day of Rabi-ul-Awwal is expected to fall on Monday, August 25, 2025, with the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal expected to fall on Friday, September 5.

The following day, September 6, is Defense Day, a national observance dedicated to honoring the sacrifices made by Pakistan’s armed forces.

Although not officially designated as a public holiday, the government may consider declaring one this year following Pakistan’s recent victory against India in the May conflict.

However, the final announcement will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.