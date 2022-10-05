Sindh govt notifies public holiday on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal

KARACHI: Sindh government has notified Sunday (October 9) as an official public holiday across the province on account of 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

In a notification issued Wednesday, the government announced that offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils under its administrative control will remain closed on the day.

However, essential services and offices engaged in the COVID-19 emergency will remain operational.

On September 26, the crescent of Rabi-ul-Awwal 1444 AH, the third month of the Islamic Lunar Year, was not sighted in Pakistan and thus the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) would fall on October 9 (Sunday).

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, headed by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, convened its meeting in Quetta on Monday evening to sight Rabi-ul-Awwal moon.

Following the meeting, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad announced the moon for the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal was not sighted across the country and therefore, the new lunar month will commence from Sep 28 and 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal (Eid Milad-un-Nabi) will be celebrated on October 9 (Sunday).

Muslims across the globe observe the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) on the 12th of the Islamic month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

