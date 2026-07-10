KARACHI: Another case of rabies has been reported in Karachi, officials said on Friday.

The patient was identified as Malookan Bibi, a 28-year-old resident of Khwaja Ajmer Nagri area of North Karachi, who was brought to the emergency department of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) after developing symptoms of the deadly disease.

According to Dr Irfan Fazal Siddique, in-charge of the Accident and Emergency Department at JPMC, the woman was brought to the hospital with symptoms consistent with rabies.

He said the patient had been bitten by a dog around one and a half months ago but did not receive a rabies vaccine after the incident.

Dr Siddique said the patient was also suffering from a brain infection, adding that this was the sixth rabies case reported at JPMC this year.

The case comes amid growing concerns over dog-bite incidents in Sindh.

During a meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House in May 2026, officials were informed that more than 285,000 dog-bite cases were reported across the province in 2025.

The meeting was further informed that more than 22 rabies-related deaths were recorded at major hospitals during the same period.

Officials also stated that 85,891 dog-bite cases had already been reported in Sindh between January and April 2026.

Another Rabies Death in Karachi Brings Sindh’s Toll to 14