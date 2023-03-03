I thought I looked like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Rabya Kulsoom

Showbiz starlet Rabya Kulsoom confessed that in childhood she used to think of herself as former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Rabya Kulsoom along with her husband Rehan Nazim sat for a fun tell-all on ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’ on ARY Zindagi, where she admitted her little self-obsession secret to the host.

During a segment, Kulsoom was asked to comment on the buzz that she used to think of herself as Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai in childhood. The ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ actor broke into laughter and replied, “It is absolutely true.”

“She was my most favourite and no one in my family liked her. So I don’t know where it came from but I used to think that I look like her,” she explained.

When further asked if she still believes that or would like to retract the statement now, Kulsoom said, “I think I’ll stick to it.”

In another segment, the celebrity was asked about the three most essential items in her bag, Kulsoom replied, “Wallet, phone’s charger and an internet device.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rabya Kulsoom is currently being seen in the trending drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, headlined by A-list actors, Hania Aamir, Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman. She plays the pivotal role of Neelo – the sister of the protagonist, Saad – in the show.

The ensemble supporting cast of the romance play also features Shahood Alvi, Salma Hassan, Angeline Malik, Noor-ul-Hassan, Javed Sheikh, Shaheen Khan, Amber Khan, Sabeena Syed, Ayesha Mirza, and Washma Fatima.

Sidra Seher Imran wrote the story of the drama, while Badar Mehmood directed it, under the production banner ‘Big Bang Entertainment’ of Fahad Mustafa and Ali Kazmi. The soul-soothing OST is the recreation by Baloch singer Kaifi Khali, of his chart-topper ‘Kahani Suno’.

‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ airs every Monday in prime time on ARY Digital.

