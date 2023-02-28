Rabya Kulsoom treats fans with BTS from MPHT sets

The BTS picture shared by Rabya Kulsoom from the sets of ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ is viral on social media.

Minutes after the recent episode 12 of the popular drama serial aired on ARY Digital last night, Kulsoom, who plays Neelo (sister of the protagonist, Saad), shared a new BTS picture with the couple of the hour.

“Mubarak ho rukhsati hogai, (Congratulations, the wedding is done),” she captioned her Insta post, in reference to the episode where the lead couple, Maheer and Saad finally began the new journey of their life.

Thousands of her followers were quick to like the post on the gram and also appreciated her character for playing her part in their wedding.

About the serial, ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ is a love triangle between Maheer (Hania Aamir), Saad (Wahaj Ali), and Areeb (Zaviyar Nauman).

Apart from the A-list trio, the ensemble cast of the romance play features Shahood Alvi, Salma Hassan, Angeline Malik, Noor-ul-Hassan, Javed Sheikh, Shaheen Khan, Rabya Kulsoom, Amber Khan, Sabeena Syed, Ayesha Mirza, and Washma Fatima.

Sidra Seher Imran wrote the story of the drama, while Badar Mehmood directed it, under the production banner ‘Big Bang Entertainment’ of Fahad Mustafa and Ali Kazmi. The soul-soothing OST is the recreation by Baloch singer Kaifi Khali, of his chart-topper ‘Kahani Suno’.

‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ airs every Monday in prime time on ARY Digital. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

