Rabya Kulsoom calls for constitutional ban on artists’ cross-border collaborations

Amid the political tension between India and Pakistan, actor Rabya Kulsoom called for a formal ban on artists working in India and urged her fraternity to say no to future cross-border collaborations.

Taking to her Instagram stories over the weekend, Rabya Kulsoom issued a strict warning to her fellow artists, urging them to refuse any future cross-border collaborations, in the pretext of ‘art has no boundaries’.

The ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ actor vowed to give a tight slap to anyone, still thinks of going to work in India or Bollywood. “No more ‘bridging the gap’, ‘artist ki koi sarhad ni hoti (artists have no boundaries)’ shit,” she asserted.

Moreover, Kulsoom also demanded, “A constitution should be passed in the parliament to ban Pakistani artists from going to India.”

Notably, her reaction followed the ceasefire announcement between nuclear-armed neighbours, India and Pakistan, on Saturday, after Operation Bunyan-un-Marsous, Pakistan Armed Forces’ strong response to India’s unprovoked aggression following the recent Pahalgam incident.

The announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump had followed four days of intense firing and diplomacy, and pressure from Washington.