Srha Asghar is unprofessional: Rabya Kulsoom

Showbiz starlet Rabya Kulsoom called her fellow actor and dance partner Srha Asghar an ‘unprofessional’ person who is never on time.

Rabya Kulsoom was recently seated with actor-host Momin Saqib for a fun tell-all on a private news channel when she claimed that celebrities often get involved or create controversies on their own to make headlines.

When asked to give an example, the ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ actor mentioned that they would give such negative remarks about a fellow on an interview or chat show, leading to a tabloid story. “Like Srha Asghar is unprofessional. She is never on time [for shoots] and I’m done working with her,” she added as an example, clarifying that she is a very good friend of hers and would not mind her words.

Furthermore, when asked about three traits which make someone an ‘unprofessional actor’, Rabya listed, “[Firstly] They are never on time, [secondly] do not take their work seriously and also throw tantrums on sets, like ‘The lighting is not right, the camera angle is not appropriate, etc.'”

“Let the cameraman and director handle their work. Your job is to act, for God’s sake, focus on that,” she advised all such actors.

During another segment, Rabya picked Mehwish Hayat as the best dancer among the given options and named Humayun Saeed, Fahad Mustafa and Fawad Khan as the quintessential film heroes.

