Rachel Zegler responds to ‘Snow White’ casting backlash

Hollywood starlet Rachel Zegler, of Disney’s live-action adaptation of ‘Snow White’, has responded to the backlash towards her casting in the titular role.

Disney’s mega-budgeted movie adaptation of the fairy tale ‘Snow White’, directed by Marc Webb and starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, along with Andrew Burnap, set off at a dismal Box Office opening last week, a part of which had to do with the several controversies that the film was surrounded with before the release.

One of the major controversies that plagued the film’s release was the casting choice, including the CGI characterization of the seven dwarfs and the colour-blind casting of Zegler, a Latina, despite the original character of the fairy tale described as someone having skin ‘as white as snow’.

Reflecting on the backlash from the audience, Zegler believed that it was people’s ‘passion’ for the original character, which drew negative sentiments towards her casting.

Speaking to a foreign publication, she said, “I interpret people’s feelings about this film as their passion for her, and what an honour to be a part of something for which people feel so much passion.”

“We’re not always going to have the same sentiments as those around us and all that we can do is give the best of ourselves,” she maintained.

Notably, made on a massive $270 million budget, ‘Snow White’ started off rather slow at the Box office last week. The title has to gross a minimum of $600 million at the ticket counters to be considered profitable.

