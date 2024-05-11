Hiba Bukhari shares her experience of working with Sheheryar Munawar

Popular TV actor Hiba Bukhari shared her experience of sharing the screen space with showbiz heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar for the first time in ‘Radd’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a BTS video from the sets of ‘Radd’, Hiba Bukhari got honest sharing her first-time working experience with actor-director Sheheryar Munawar. She said, “Actually, I was surprised, by the positivity he has to offer. He is very positive.”

Bukhari continued, “Although he is a seasoned filmstar and has been working for a long time now, and honestly I was prepared that maybe I’d need some time to get along and figure out things but he is very nice, very sweet, and as I said, very cooperative in every way, be it to discuss the scenes or rehearse the dialogues with each other for that chemistry to translate on screen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

“Many actors don’t do this prep work, even though it’s a very basic requirement in our field, usually actors don’t prefer it,” added the ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’ actor.

“But Sheheryar does, and it gives us a chance to discuss improvisations before taking it forward to the director,” she concluded.

Apart from the Hiba Bukhari and Sheheryar Munawar, the title also stars social media creator-turned-mainstream actor Arsalan Naseer. The supporting cast of the play features veteran actors Nauman Ijaz, Nadia Afgan, Asma Abbas and Syed Mohammed Ahmed, along with Dania Enwer, Adnan Jaffar, Yamina Peerzada and Paras Masroor among others.

Seasoned drama director Ahmed Bhatti, of ‘Sar-e-Raah’, ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ and ‘Ghisi Piti Muhabbat’ fame, helmed the direction of the upcoming serial, scripted by Sanam Mehdi (‘Mein Bushra’ and ‘Guzarish’).

Produced by Abdullah Seja’s iDream Entertainment, ‘Radd’ airs every Wednesday and Thursday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.

Star-studded first look of ‘Noor Jahan’ unveiled