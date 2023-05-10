Radio Pakistan building set on fire in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Hundreds of violent protesters Wednesday attacked the Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar, ARY News reported.

Director General of Radio Pakistan, Tahir Hussian, has confirmed that the building of the state media in Peshawar was attacked by violent protesters.

He said that the protesters wreaked havoc in the newsroom and various other sections of the radio station.

“The miscreants entered the newsroom and radio audio room and set fire to the furniture inside,” he said, adding that mob also attacked the staff at the office.

Vehicles parked in the building of Radio Pakistan were also set on fire, while the miscreants damaged and looted government property, including cameras, microphones and other office equipment.

The violent protesters had attacked the Radio Pakistan building on Tuesday also.

Ambulance set on fire

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers took to the streets in large numbers after which some of the protesters set an ambulance on fire.

The situation quickly escalated as protesters closed down Khyber Road, leading to massive traffic jams and causing inconvenience to commuters.

According to police sources, the arrested individuals are facing multiple charges, including setting fire to properties, cars, and ambulances. The authorities have registered cases against the accused and are currently investigating the matter.