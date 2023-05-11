Radio Pakistan transmission restored

PESHAWAR: The transmission of Radio Pakistan Peshawar has been restored after the building was burned down by violent protestors, ARY News reported.

As per details, the armed forces an important role in resuming the broadcast of Radio Pakistan Peshawar. They fixed the electricity and cleaned the Radio Pakistan building.

Providing transport and repairing the damaged part of the building was tough. Radio Pakistan was also provided with some financial assistance. The armed forces of Pakistan have played a vital role whenever the country needed them.

Read more: RADIO PAKISTAN BUILDING SET ON FIRE IN PESHAWAR

Earlier, Hundreds of violent protesters attacked the Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar. Director General of Radio Pakistan, Tahir Hussian, had confirmed that the building of the state media in Peshawar was attacked by violent protesters.

He said that the protesters wreaked havoc in the newsroom and various other sections of the radio station. “The miscreants entered the newsroom and radio audio room and set fire to the furniture inside,” he said, adding that mob also attacked the staff at the office.

Vehicles parked in the building of Radio Pakistan were also set on fire, while the miscreants damaged and looted government property, including cameras, microphones and other office equipment.