Raducanu ends season early after health struggles in China

Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu will end her season prematurely after pulling out of her final two scheduled events in Tokyo and Hong Kong amid physical issues, British media reported on Thursday.

Raducanu was beaten 3-6 6-4 6-1 by China’s Zhu Lin in her Ningbo opener on Tuesday after receiving treatment for a back issue, a week after the 22-year-old retired from her meeting with Ann Li while trailing 6-1 4-1 in Wuhan.

The Briton had looked to carry her encouraging showing at the U.S. Open into the ongoing Asian swing.

She enjoyed her best run at Flushing Meadows in late August since winning the title in 2021, securing two dominant victories before falling to ninth seed Elena Rybakina.

The world number 29 will now hope that she has done enough to be seeded for the Australian Open next year.

Read More: Emma Raducanu retires from Wuhan Open

British media reported that she will continue working with Spanish coach Francisco Roig heading into next season following a string of changes to her team in recent seasons.

Raducanu has struggled with form and fitness issues since her only Grand Slam triumph as a teenager but rediscovered her competitive spirit during her run to the Miami Open quarter-finals earlier this year.

She won 28 matches this year, notably reaching the semi-finals in Washington in July.