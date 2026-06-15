Rafa Mir: Spanish striker Rafa Mir sentenced to 8 1/2 years in jail

MADRID: Spanish footballer Rafa Mir has been sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison after being found guilty of committing sexual assault and assault ​causing injury, a court in the eastern Valencia region ruled on Monday.

Women’s ‌rights have become a highly sensitive national topic in Spain, especially in the sports world after scandals including former soccer chief Luis Rubiales’ unwanted kissing of a national team player or ex-Barcelona star Dani Alves’ rape conviction, ​which was later overturned.

Mir was arrested in September 2024 after a woman filed a sexual ​assault complaint. His lawyer said at the time that the intercourse was ⁠consensual and that Mir categorically denied the accusations.

According to the ruling, Mir and another ​soccer player met two young women at a nightclub in Valencia and later went to Mir’s ​home to continue the party. At the house, Mir sexually assaulted one of the women in the pool and a bathroom, the court said.

The court highlighted the victim’s consistent and credible testimony, supported by ​witness accounts and forensic reports.

The victim was awarded compensation of €64,000 ($74,300). The decision is not final ​and can be appealed, the court added.

Mir, who currently plays for LaLiga club Elche, on loan from ‌Sevilla, ⁠was under contract at six-time league champions Valencia at the time of the incident in 2024.

Sevilla, in a statement, said it respected the jury’s decision, adding there was no place for violence or abuse in society.

“The club, in light of the judgment issued by Section Four ​of the Provincial ​Court of Valencia in ⁠which footballer Rafa Mir – currently on loan at Elche CF until June 30 – is sentenced to eight and a half years, states ​its utmost respect for judicial proceedings and expresses our firm and unequivocal ​condemnation of ⁠any type of violence, abuse, or sexual assault,” Sevilla said.

“Such conduct has no place in our society or in the values promoted by sport.”

The 28-year-old striker has also played for Wolverhampton ⁠Wanderers, as ​well as Spain’s national men’s team in the Tokyo ​Olympics.

We wanted to provide moral support to the players.