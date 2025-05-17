Modi’s Rafale Deal And Corruption Allegations

The Rafale fighter jet deal between India and France has been one of the most politically charged defense contracts in recent Indian history. Initially hailed as a strategic necessity to modernize India’s air force, it later became a flashpoint for allegations of corruption, favoritism, and lack of transparency under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

This explainer breaks down the complex saga, from its inception to the controversies that have gripped national headlines for years.

What is the Rafale Deal?

In September 2016, India signed an intergovernmental agreement with France for the purchase of 36 Rafale multi-role fighter jets, valued at approximately €7.8 billion (about ₹59,000 crores). These jets were intended to replace India’s aging fleet of MiG-21s and MiG-27s and bolster India’s aerial combat capabilities.

The original plan was to acquire 126 jets through a competitive bidding process, with 42 to be built in France and 84 locally by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) under technology transfer. However, negotiations stalled due to disagreements over pricing and technical know-how.

In 2015, the Modi government scrapped the earlier deal and opted for a direct government-to-government contract for 36 jets instead. This shift bypassed competitive bidding and raised questions about procedural transparency.

Controversies and Allegations

1. Anil Ambani and Reliance Defence

One of the central allegations involved the selection of Reliance Group, owned by billionaire industrialist Anil Ambani, as the offset partner in the deal. Under the terms of the contract, Dassault Aviation (the French manufacturer) was required to reinvest a portion of the proceeds back into India’s defense sector — known as “offset obligations.”

Critics argued that the Modi government fast-tracked Reliance’s entry into the defense sector without adequate scrutiny or prior experience in aerospace manufacturing. Opposition parties accused the government of favoring Reliance over **state-owned HAL**, which had previously been set to build the larger 126-jet deal.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi repeatedly attacked PM Modi on this issue during parliamentary debates and public speeches, claiming that the prime minister had “rewarded” Anil Ambani — who had close political ties to the ruling BJP — by awarding him a lucrative defense contract.

2. Pricing Discrepancies

Another major point of contention was the price per aircraft. The Indian government stated that the cost per Rafale was around ₹900 crores, while reports citing leaked French documents suggested that the price in the original 2012 proposal for 126 jets was significantly lower.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India submitted a report to Parliament in 2019 that did not find any financial irregularities but noted that the decision-making process lacked documentation and transparency.

3. Procedural Irregularities

Opposition groups and civil society activists alleged that the government violated procurement norms by switching from a competitive bid to a direct intergovernmental agreement without proper justification. They also pointed out that the **Defence Acquisition Council (DAC)** had not formally approved the change in procurement strategy.

Legal and Judicial Developments

Supreme Court Verdict (December 2018)

In December 2018, the Supreme Court of India dismissed petitions challenging the Rafale deal, upholding the government’s decision. However, the court criticized the government for failing to maintain complete records of key decisions related to the deal.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra observed:

> “We are constrained to note that there is no formal record of discussions or conclusions reached by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on the choice of single vendor and pricing aspects.”

While the court found no evidence of corruption, it emphasized the need for greater transparency in defense procurement.

Political Fallout

The controversy became a rallying point for opposition parties ahead of the 2019 general elections. Rahul Gandhi made the Rafale issue a centerpiece of his campaign, accusing PM Modi of crony capitalism.

Prime Minister Modi defended the deal as being in the national interest, emphasizing the urgency of strengthening India’s military preparedness and citing the Supreme Court’s clearance.

Latest Updates

As of early 2025, the Rafale deal remains a topic of discussion, particularly in the context of ongoing debates around defense procurement reforms and corporate lobbying in India.

Reliance Aerospace Industries has faced scrutiny from investigative agencies over delays in fulfilling offset obligations, though no concrete charges have been filed.

– In March 2025, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament sought fresh clarifications from the Ministry of Defence regarding offset compliance and cost overruns.

– Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, speaking at a press conference in February 2025, reiterated calls for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Rafale deal, a demand previously rejected by the government.

– Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court is currently hearing a petition seeking access to classified communications between Indian and French officials related to the deal, under the Right to Information Act.

The Rafale deal controversy underscores broader issues in India’s defense procurement system — including the balance between speed and transparency, the role of private industry in strategic sectors, and the potential for political influence in high-value contracts.

While the judiciary has cleared the Modi government of direct wrongdoing, the case continues to fuel political debate and legal challenges. As India moves toward greater indigenization of defense production under the “Make in India” initiative, the lessons from the Rafale episode remain relevant.

