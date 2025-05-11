India admits combat losses but avoids confirming Rafale jet crash

In a significant revelation, Indian Air Marshal A K Bharti admitted to losses suffered by the Indian Air Force during combat but refrained from confirming whether Rafale fighter jets had been shot down by Pakistan, ARY News reported.

During a press conference, a journalist asked Air Marshal Bharti about the number of Indian assets lost, particularly regarding Pakistani claims that Rafale jets were among the aircraft downed.

In response, Bharti acknowledged that “losses are part of combat operations”, but he avoided giving exact numbers or confirming details.

He stated, “We are in a combat scenario, and losses are part of combat. As for the details – what could have been lost, how many platforms – if I comment on anything, it will only benefit the adversary.”

Bharti further explained, “If I confirm the downing of Rafale jets, it will help Pakistan.” This indirect acknowledgment has been seen by many as a hidden confirmation of losses, possibly including Rafale jets, during the recent conflict.

The exchange came after increasing international speculation and media coverage about Indian Air Force losses, with reports highlighting the possibility that Pakistan may have shot down advanced Rafale aircraft.

Despite the pressure from the media, Bharti chose not to provide specifics. However, observers noted that his reluctance to deny the claims clearly and his emphasis on avoiding advantage to the adversary hinted at possible confirmation.

Tensions between India and Pakistan increased specially after May 6 missile attacks by India, which claimed lives of 31 innocent civilians and injuries to over 50 people.

Read More: India’s Rafale pride crushed by PAF’s response: Ishaq Dar

In a prompt response, Pakistan shot down five Indian jets, out of which three were Rafale jets and nearly 77 drones, according to Director General Inter-Services Public Service (ISPR) Lt. General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

Similarly, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, stated that India used the Pahalgam incident as a false pretext to launch an unprovoked attack on Pakistan last night, praised the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) measured response, and warned that any further aggression would be met with a strong and decisive retaliation.

While addressing the National Assembly, he said that despite prior plans to update the House, the situation dramatically changed after India’s cowardly strike late last night.

Ishaq Dar stressed that Pakistan had condemned the Pahalgam incident from the outset and had even offered to assist in investigations, a move that was widely appreciated by several countries.

“Our Air Force has made the nation proud,” he said, noting that China-assisted J-10C jets were deployed in response. “The much-hyped Rafale jets failed miserably, and Indian pilots proved to be utterly incompetent,” he added.