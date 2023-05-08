Raghav Juyal breaks silence on dating Shehnaaz Gill

Indian actor-dancer Raghav Juyal finally addressed the rumours of dating co-actor and reality TV star Shehnaaz Gill.

In an exclusive interview with an Indian tabloid, Juyal addressed the rumour mills buzzing with a romantic relationship between the ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’ co-stars. The dancer-turned-actor refuted the speculations and set the record straight regarding his equation with Gill.

“Wo [rumours] faaltu ki cheezein hain (These are all baseless rumours), no truth at all,” he said on the dating speculations.

“When you spend almost three to four months shooting for a movie, dosti yaari ho jaati hai. Shehnaaz ki dikkat ye hai ki usne Bigg Boss 13 kiya hai (friendship with co-stars is a usual thing. But the problem with Shehnaaz is that she has done Bigg Boss). The audience is invested in their personal life for three months, so it becomes like a drug and they want that drug even after the show ends,” explained the ‘ABCD 2’ actor.

Juyal felt bad for Gill being a victim of controversies, even though he shared a similar cordial relationship with other co-stars as well. “I have travelled and spent time with others as well, lekin uske saath logon ko drama create karna tha (but people had to create drama with her),” he said.

Moreover, Juyal confirmed he is single and has all his focus on his work. “I’m shooting day and night. My focus is on my films. I’m not even able to go back home [Dehradun].”

“Earlier when I used to do TV, I would work for a certain number of months and then go back home. That used to be my lifestyle. Now that I’m doing films and I’m new, there’s a lot to be done. Waqt hi nahin milta, Ladkiyon ko chahiye waqt – ‘Baby ne khana khaya’ – and wo main kar nahin paata. Time hi nahin milta, (Girls/relationships need time and I don’t get no time at all),” he quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal were last seen together in the former’s Bollywood debut ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’ starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde.

The film opened in theatres last month, coinciding with Eid 2023.