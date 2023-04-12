Salman Khan cryptically advises Shehnaaz Gill to ‘move on’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan advised his co-star and ‘Bigg Boss’ alum Shehnaaz Gill to ‘move on’ in life.

At the trailer launch event of their highly-anticipated film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’ on Monday, Khan advised the upcoming starlet to move on in life.

At the event, Gill was asked if she is nervous to be working with an ensemble star cast in the upcoming film, to which Khan interrupted saying, “Move on kar jao (move on in life)” to her.

“Kar gayi hoon, (I have moved on),” she quipped in response.

While the suggestion grabbed attention without any context, netizens believe it to be in reference to Gill being emotionally stuck with the untimely death of her close friend and rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla.

Gill further replied to reporters, “Nahi, main nervous nahi hoti. But Salman sir ke samne hota hi hai, (No, I don’t get nervous but it has to happen in front of Salman sir). It feels really great to stand among such versatile and great actors who have achieved something or the other big in their life. The proud moment is that I am standing behind him [Khan] right now.”

About ‘Kisi ka Bhai, Kisi ki Jaan’, it is a Hindi language adaptation of the Tamil action drama, ‘Veeram’ (2014) starring South superstar Ajith Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia. As per the synopsis, the film follows the story of “three brothers – where the two younger siblings are bound to wait to marry until their elder brother becomes attached.”

The masala entertainer is headlined by Bollywood bhaijaan Salman Khan and features an ensemble cast with him, including Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Venkatesh Daggubatti, Siddharth Nigam, Jagapathi Babu, Bhagyashree, Bhumika Chawla, Abdu Rozik, Malvika Sharma, Amrita Puri and Palak Tiwari.

The title is slated for theatrical release on April 21, coinciding with Eid 2023 weekend.

