Samar Jafri wins social media with soulful ‘Vida Karo’ cover – Watch

Budding actor Samar Abbas Jafri mesmerized social users with his soulful voice as he melodiously covered Arijit Singh’s ‘Vida Karo’, from the Bollywood movie ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’.

Taking this Instagram handle earlier this week, Samar Abbas Jafri posted a new singing reel of himself, soulfully crooning the latest hit of A-list Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, ‘Mainu Vida Karo’ from the recently released biopic of late musician ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, starring Diljit Dosanjh.

“Vida Karo – Chamkila,” wrote the ‘Mayi Ri’ actor in the caption of the video, before praising Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman’s composition. “This has to be the best composition of this year. What a beautiful melody and lyrics,” Jafri noted.

The viral video has been watched by at least 1.7 million users of the social platform and received love across the border. A number of his fans and showbiz fellows also liked the post and turned up in the comments section with praising words for the celebrity.

Samar Abbas Jafri is an emerging actor and singer, who frequently treats his followers with melodious musical renditions, apart from his charming pictures on social site Instagram.

He rose to fame last year, playing the male lead in ARY Digital’s blockbuster serial ‘Mayi Ri’, co-starring child actor Aina Asif. Jafri swept acclaim for his performance as Fakhir.

